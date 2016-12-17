The Lanka Academic
 
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Picture of the Day
by Dominic Sansoni
Panama Beach East Coast
Breaking News
At This Hour
·
 Chris Lynn in doubt for T20 series against Sri Lanka | Daily Telegraph - dailytelegraph.com.au - Google
·
 Sri Lanka's 'Kithul' Palm Syrup: An Ancient Sweetener In Need Of Saving - NPR - Google
·
 Sri Lanka bolstered by T20 success - Independent Online - Google
TLA FEATURE CORNER
TODAY'S FEATURE:
RETURNED ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE VS ENTRENCHED ACADEMIC MEDIOCRITY
By Carlo Fonseka, may 13. At one point in your very perceptive editorial of 10 May titled "Pay them more; make them work harder" you refer to President Mahinda Rajapaksha's appeal to expatriate Sri Lankan experts including academics to return and help develop the country. Then you ask rhetorically: "But who will want to answer his call, return home and settle for a pittance?" Please give me a little space to tell The Island the story of two such persons - Prof. Ratnajeevan Hoole and his wife Dr. Dushyanthi Hoole, who answered the President's call and the consequent unhappiness they have had to endure. More...
Headline Summary
· Sri Lanka rice crop to shrivel in record drought - EconomyNext
· WB pledges USD 1,340 mn aid to Lanka - Daily Mirror - Sri Lanka ... - Daily Mirror
· 10 killed, several injured in bus-van collision
· US MCC selects Sri Lanka as 'compact' - Daily Mirror - Sri Lanka ... - Daily Mirror
· Nepal meets host Sri Lanka in opener - Republica
· IMF cuts growth forecasts for SL on external volatilities
· Decades Long War Cost US$ 200 billion - Sri Lanka Guardian - Sri Lanka Guardian
· Highway toll fee to be reduced between 9pm to 5 am from January
T  O  P      H  E  A  D  L  I  N  E
Sri Lanka rice crop to shrivel in record drought - EconomyNext
EconomyNext, 2016-12-17 07:35:59 EST. ECONOMYNEXT - Sri Lanka is heading for a sharp drop in rice production in the main cultivation season with only a third of the area sown so far amid the worst drought in at least 5 years, with import restrictions already pushing rice prices up. By ... More...
Published: Sat Dec 17 13:21:48 EST 2016
O  T  H  E  R      H  E  A  D  L  I  N  E  S
WB pledges USD 1,340 mn aid to Lanka - Daily Mirror - Sri Lanka ... - Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror, 2016-12-16 16:43:45 EST. WB pledges USD 1340 mn aid to Lanka, The World Bank has pledged assistance worth US $ 1340 million to Sri Lanka which will be on a dual format, Finance ... More...
Published: Sat Dec 17 13:22:34 EST 2016 Back to the top
10 killed, several injured in bus-van collision
Daily Mirror, 2016-12-17 14:18:22 EST. At least ten people including three women were killed and several others injured when a van collided head on with a bus at Chavakachcheri in Jaffna this afternoon. More...
Published: Sat Dec 17 13:25:26 EST 2016 Back to the top
US MCC selects Sri Lanka as 'compact' - Daily Mirror - Sri Lanka ... - Daily Mirror
 Daily Mirror, 2016-12-14 14:18:42 EST. Sri Lanka has been selected as a 'compact' by the US Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) based on the country's improved score-card performance, the ... Back to the top
Nepal meets host Sri Lanka in opener - Republica
 Republica, 2016-12-14 18:56:30 EST. KATHMANDU, Dec 15: Nepal's U-19 cricket team will kick off the ACC U19 Asia Cup facing host Sri Lanka on Thursday... Back to the top
IMF cuts growth forecasts for SL on external volatilities
 Daily Mirror, 2016-12-14 00:00:53 EST. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) last week revised down its full year growth targets set for the Sri Lankan economy to 4.5 percent and 4.8 percent for 2016 and 2017 respectively ... Back to the top
Decades Long War Cost US$ 200 billion - Sri Lanka Guardian - Sri Lanka Guardian
 Sri Lanka Guardian, 2016-12-14 05:15:17 EST. About deaths, the veteran Indian diplomat turned security expert says that between 1983 and 2009, 80000 to 100000 people, including combatants from both ... Back to the top
Highway toll fee to be reduced between 9pm to 5 am from January
 Hiru News, 2016-12-13 10:56:58 EST. The road development authority says the budget proposal to reduce the highway toll fee between the hours of 9 pm to 5 am will be implemented from the 1st of January... Back to the top
