TABLE OF CONTENTS
Panama Beach East Coast
TLA FEATURE CORNER
TODAY'S FEATURE:
RETURNED ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE VS ENTRENCHED ACADEMIC MEDIOCRITY
By Carlo Fonseka, may 13. At one point in your very perceptive editorial of 10 May titled "Pay them more; make them work harder" you refer to President Mahinda Rajapaksha's appeal to expatriate Sri Lankan experts including academics to return and help develop the country. Then you ask rhetorically: "But who will want to answer his call, return home and settle for a pittance?" Please give me a little space to tell The Island the story of two such persons - Prof. Ratnajeevan Hoole and his wife Dr. Dushyanthi Hoole, who answered the President's call and the consequent unhappiness they have had to endure. More...
 The Lanka Academic News stories are provided by independent correspondents. Views expressed are not necessarily those of LAcNet.
Headline Summary
RTI Act comes into force in Sri Lanka - The Hindu
The Hindu, 2017-02-03 22:06:00 EST. The Right to Information (RTI) Act came into force in Sri Lanka, a piece of legislation aimed at restoring transparency and good governance in a country that has been plagued by corruption and misrule. The government had last week gazetted the ... More...
India to construct multi-ethnic tri-lingual school in Sri Lanka | The ... - The Indian Express
The Indian Express, 2017-02-03 14:33:37 EST. The project envisages construction of class rooms, laboratories and library, as well as procurement of furniture and other equipment. More...
Sri Lank plans annual shopping festival for foreign, local shoppers - Lanka Business Online
Lanka Business Online, 2017-02-03 03:30:30 EST. Feb 03, 2016 (LBO) – Sri Lanka plans to commence an annual shopping festival with the participation of the Sri Lanka Retailer's Association targeting both foreign and local shoppers. Representatives of companies such as The Factory Outlet, DSI, KPMG, ... More...
Sri Lanka arrests seven over conch theft - BBC News
GMOA threatens TU action over SAITM
LBO.com - Sri Lanka raises minimum salary limit for workers abroad - Lanka Business Online
Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by five wickets in Blind T20 WC - Geo News, Pakistan
Central Expressway Project-2 commenced
