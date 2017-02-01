The Lanka Academic
 
FEBRUARY 1, 2017 EST, USA
 
QUAERE VERUM
 
VOL. 17, NO. 301
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Picture of the Day
by Dominic Sansoni
Panama Beach East Coast
RETURNED ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE VS ENTRENCHED ACADEMIC MEDIOCRITY
By Carlo Fonseka, may 13. At one point in your very perceptive editorial of 10 May titled "Pay them more; make them work harder" you refer to President Mahinda Rajapaksha's appeal to expatriate Sri Lankan experts including academics to return and help develop the country. Then you ask rhetorically: "But who will want to answer his call, return home and settle for a pittance?" Please give me a little space to tell The Island the story of two such persons - Prof. Ratnajeevan Hoole and his wife Dr. Dushyanthi Hoole, who answered the President's call and the consequent unhappiness they have had to endure. More...
T  O  P      H  E  A  D  L  I  N  E
Central Expressway Project-2 commenced
Daily Mirror, 2017-02-01 08:35:43 EST. The second stage of the construction of the Central Expressway Project (CEP Project-2) from Meerigama to Kurunegala was launched today. More...
O  T  H  E  R      H  E  A  D  L  I  N  E  S
Rajapaksa accuses Sirisena govt of dropping guard on LTTE - The Hindu
The Hindu, 2017-02-01 17:42:00 EST. Commenting on the recent arrest of four ex-LTTE members, for allegedly plotting to assassinate Tamil legislator M.A. Sumanthiran, the two-time President said: “They [Maithripala Sirisena government] removed military camps and reduced the level of intelligence operations More...
Faf, Miller flay Sri Lanka in Durban - Sport24
Sport24, 2017-02-01 15:20:13 EST. Around him, however, his fellow batsmen struggled with Quinton de Kock (17), AB de Villiers (3) and JP Duminy (11) all falling relatively cheaply with Sri Lanka opting to take the pace off the ball and turn to spin early on. Du Plessis then found a ... More...
Sri Lanka: Astrologer who predicted president's death arrested - USA TODAY
 USA TODAY, 2017-02-01 08:30:53 EST. COLOMBO, Sri Lanka - Sri Lanka police have arrested an astrologer who predicted President Maithripala Sirisena would die... Back to the top
Trump's ban: Sri Lankans too detained at JFK - Daily Mirror
 Daily Mirror, 2017-02-01 10:17:05 EST. In the chaotic aftermath of US President Donald Trump's controversial immigration ban, 71 individuals from 20 countries including Sri Lanka were detained at New York's John F... Back to the top
Sri Lanka rice crop to shrivel in record drought - EconomyNext
 EconomyNext, 2016-12-17 07:35:59 EST. ECONOMYNEXT - Sri Lanka is heading for a sharp drop in rice production in the main cultivation season with only a third of the area sown so far amid the worst drought in at least 5 years, with import restrictions already pushing rice prices up... Back to the top
WB pledges USD 1,340 mn aid to Lanka - Daily Mirror - Sri Lanka ... - Daily Mirror
 Daily Mirror, 2016-12-16 16:43:45 EST. WB pledges USD 1340 mn aid to Lanka, The World Bank has pledged assistance worth US $ 1340 million to Sri Lanka which will be on a dual format, Finance ... Back to the top
10 killed, several injured in bus-van collision
 Daily Mirror, 2016-12-17 14:18:22 EST. At least ten people including three women were killed and several others injured when a van collided head on with a bus at Chavakachcheri in Jaffna this afternoon... Back to the top
Nepal meets host Sri Lanka in opener - Republica
 Republica, 2016-12-14 18:56:30 EST. KATHMANDU, Dec 15: Nepal's U-19 cricket team will kick off the ACC U19 Asia Cup facing host Sri Lanka on Thursday... Back to the top
Decades Long War Cost US$ 200 billion - Sri Lanka Guardian - Sri Lanka Guardian
 Sri Lanka Guardian, 2016-12-14 05:15:17 EST. About deaths, the veteran Indian diplomat turned security expert says that between 1983 and 2009, 80000 to 100000 people, including combatants from both ... Back to the top
